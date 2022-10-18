Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson shared some footage he took of beauties and beaches back in the day.

Hudson enjoys adding as many faces as he can to these local panhandle memories in hopes someone recognizes somebody.

To enjoy these retro videos and see who you may spot, watch the video attached to the story.

