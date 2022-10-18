Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar now that a cold front has passed through overnight. Skies will be full of sunshine today, and we’ll need every sun ray to help warm us up today.

Temperatures are chilly out the door this morning as we’re dropping into the 50s for most. Some inland will reach the upper 40s by sunrise, or maybe even an hour after as cool northerly winds at 10 to 20mph continue to pump in chilly air.

We’ll keep that slightly breezy wind around today to hold back our temperatures from warming up too much into the afternoon. Highs today only reach the upper 60s by mid to late afternoon in mainly sunny skies. Go ahead and keep the jacket handy today!

With the dry air and breeze in place there’s also critical fire conditions today. From the NWS out of Tallahassee...High fire danger will be present across the area due to a combination of breezy conditions, very dry air, and dry soils. The highest risk is expected to be across the Florida panhandle and southeast Alabama. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.

The northerly winds continue to funnel in colder conditions as we head into tonight. Lows tonight will reach the low 40s on the coast to even some low 30s inland. A Freeze Warning will go into effect for tonight’s lows and potential for some away from the coast and bays in Okaloosa County to see their first freeze of the season.

Also, from the NWS out of Tallahassee... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. We’ll also want to bring in outdoor pets and check on our elderly.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly northerly breeze at 10-20mph and highs only reaching the mid 60s. Critical fire conditions are expected today and burning is not recommended. A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight for inland Okaloosa County; they could see their first freeze of the season. Protect the P’s, people, pets, and exposed or above ground pipes. Your 7 Day Forecast has our chilly streak continuing through the midweek before temperatures warm up into the weekend.

