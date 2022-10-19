Florida Health Department Bay County is distributing NARCAN kits

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug overdoses are on the rise but now there’s more access to a medication that can save lives.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is distributing free doses of naloxone. Better known as NARCAN to those who may need it. Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed since the late 1990′s, becoming the worst drug epidemic in modern American history. Bay County hasn’t been spared.

If you are requesting a NARCAN kit from the health department you must meet a few of the eligibility requirements. You must be 18 years old or older, at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose, or are a caregiver who is likely to witness an opioid overdose.

We’re told NARCAN is easy to use and having it on hand can save lives, it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered.

“Panama City Police Department has administered NARCAN more than 40 times in the last 12 months,” said PCPD official Chris Nichol.

One of the biggest culprits is the misuse of fentanyl. In June, PCPD took 43,000 fentanyl doses off the streets.

Officials say that’s enough to kill every resident in Panama City.

“I think it’s inevitable that we will have to continue to administer NARCAN as the opiate problem is still out there and prevalent. It’s not going to extinguish overnight it didn’t grow over night,” said Nichol.

Narcan kits will always be an option to help, but the best way to prevent opioid overdose is:

“Steering clear of the drug to start with, opiates are a very addictive substance,” said Nichol.

If someone does overdose, NARCAN should be administered and 911 should be called.

The NARCAN could potentially wear off before the opioid wears off.

“They would essentially overdose again on the same substance they’ve already ingested,” said Nichol.

If you, or someone you know is an active user, or someone who is prescribed opioids you should keep a NARCAN kit close by. You never know when an overdose can occur.

