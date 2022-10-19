Florida ranks #1 in buying king-sized candy for Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A new trend report has shown Florida as a top ranker in big Halloween treats!

According to delivery company Shipt, with Halloween spending expected to go over $10.6 billion in 2022, the company used data and polled Halloween fans to find how consumers are decorating, dressing up, and passing out candy.

Florida ranked #1 in a list of ten states that purchase the most king-size candy bars for the spooky season.

Other top predictions in their report included the following:

According to Jamie Chung, Shipt’s Halloween Hosting Specialist, 57% of consumers will look to classic movies and T.V. shows for costume ideas. Top choices were Y2K pieces from movies like “Clueless”, Marvel heroes like Thor, and Top Gun.

Among the top 15 cities who purchased the most share-sized candy bars were Tampa, Miami, and Orlando.

The most popular theme you’re expected to see in decorations is magic! Chung suggests to decorate in unexpected places, be extra, and don’t be afraid to DIY.

