Latitude Margaritaville development will be expanding

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Bay County
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Bay County(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s demand for housing continues to grow as more people move to the area.

Bay County Commissioners approved a zone change for West Bay land owned by the St. Joe Company. It’s about 4,500 acres near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound development off of Highway 79.

More than 25% of the development will be conservation and recreational open space. It’s also zoned residential with some commercial areas.

The project is slated to take 16 years to complete.

“This allows us to work with DOT for developing the road system and the infrastructure,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “Being able to manage that growth, work on the water to be able to provide sewer, and the water needs of the communities as they develop out there.”

Bay County leaders say the pros will out weigh the cons. The influx of people could lower taxes with a higher tax base, but traffic could increase.

