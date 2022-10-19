Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a 43-year-old man from Destin driving a Dodge truck. The other driver is a 65-year-old woman from Santa Rosa Beach. There are no other details on the crash at this time.

Westbound lanes on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Rd. are closed at this time.

