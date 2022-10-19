Myrtle Beach leaders visit Bay County for hurricane recovery conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Carolina leaders are making a stop in the Sunshine State. Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is planning for the future with the help of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

City leaders met in Panama City for a mayor’s panel Wednesday to discuss how to recover after natural disasters like Hurricane Michael.

Karen Riordan is the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. She says it’s an honor to listen and learn from Bay County.

“It’s incredibly important to have a plan to be prepared we’ve been hearing a lot today about Hurricane Michael four years ago and how this community came together,” Riordan said. “We’ve had similar challenges in our community, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and one of the key learnings is being as prepared as you can possibly be.”

After the mayor’s panel, the group toured downtown Panama City to speak with local business owners about their growth and redevelopment during their recovery process.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts says the biggest takeaway is that relationships are essential in restoration.

“Learn from our community as far as communication and relationship building among community leaders, said Roberts. “It is key to recovery; it is key to a prompt recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.