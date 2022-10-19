Randy Pittman turns in our high school football Play of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Mosley senior is the one turning in this week’s high school football Play of the Week! Randy Pittman doing so in his team’s big win over Crestview last Thursday.

Qb Sam Freitas rolling to his right, tossing it out to Pittman at the 20, he immediately shakes a tackle there, then swats away another would be tackler, runs over a third and a fourth on the way to the end zone.

The replay shows you just how Randy would not be denied, and the kind of strong runner the UCF commit is. Randy Pittman’s exploits helping Mosley win the key district game 38-26.

Newschannel 7′s Play of the Week is sponsored by Sonic.

