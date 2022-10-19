Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with sexual battery
A Charlotte, North Carolina man is arrested for vehicle burglary after being spotted in the...
North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
Putin announced he signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin...
Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukraine
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts