State grant helps Bay County Fire buy protective suit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant at this morning’s meeting.

Commissioner Griff Griffitts said it gives Bay County Fire Rescue $3,898.50 to buy a new fire suit. He touted Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for the grant from the State Fire Marshal division and said he is a strong advocate for firefighters across the state.

Griffitts said firefighters can be exposed to hazardous chemicals that can cause cancer, so being protected from them is extremely important.

The agreement allows for the purchase of one extractor with Bay County Fire Rescue providing the cost of up to $1,299.50 and the grant providing funding up to $3,898.50 for the purchase.

