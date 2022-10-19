State grant helps Bay County Fire buy protective suit

Bay County Fire and Rescue
Bay County Fire and Rescue(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant at this morning’s meeting.

Commissioner Griff Griffitts said it gives Bay County Fire Rescue $3,898.50 to buy a new fire suit. He touted Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for the grant from the State Fire Marshal division and said he is a strong advocate for firefighters across the state.

Griffitts said firefighters can be exposed to hazardous chemicals that can cause cancer, so being protected from them is extremely important.

The agreement allows for the purchase of one extractor with Bay County Fire Rescue providing the cost of up to $1,299.50 and the grant providing funding up to $3,898.50 for the purchase.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to...
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with sexual battery

Latest News

Cold mornings give way to warmer weather late this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Bay County
Latitude Margaritaville development will be expanding
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
Lessons from Hurricane Michael are being applied to Ian recovery efforts.
Bay Co. Commissioners help officials hit by Hurricane Ian