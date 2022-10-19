Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police

Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police
Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police(PCPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has active warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal use of personal identification information.

Anyone with information can call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously through the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

