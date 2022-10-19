Sydney Parsons is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -ut of all the sports in Florida, why is swimming so sought after? Is it because water is always close? Is it easier than other sports? For Sydney Parsons, it’s actually more simple than that! ”It kind of clicked with me. I liked being in the water and I liked that it wasn’t hot for a Florida sport.” Parsons is a senior swimmer at Arnold and though she’s been a top athlete all four years she wants to dive head first into a new lane after high school. “Academics has always been my natural gift,” Parsons told me. “So athletics is something that I put at a slightly lower tier level than academics and I want to make sure I prioritize my time right for what I’m best at.”

”It’s that that makes her a great captain, that makes her a great competitor,” Sydney’s coach Jennifer Morgan says “that makes her a great student and that in the next section of her life is going to make her a great hire.” Sydney is a captain this year and the title “senior captain’' holds a lot of weight and brings a lot of expectations. Coach Morgan knows when the lights shine bright, Parsons shines brighter “The sky is the limit honestly just because of the athletic potential and the work ethic. And the fact that it’s something, she’s building on previous experience.”

"I feel like going to State last year gives me an advantage" says Parsons "because I've been there, I've seen the pool, it's been the same pool all 4 years. It's a lot of the same teams too, we always go to the same place so it's kind of like a home ground away from home." But Sydney knows even though swimming is a mostly individual sport, she has an obligation to bring the team together and lead them through the season. "I guess my personal goal would be as a senior to be a good team leader and set the example for the next group of kids that are going to come up." "Part of what I really appreciate about Sydney" adds coach Morgan "is that she's an incredible hard worker, she's got a great heart and it's been really cool to see her step up and blossom as a senior." Parsons has her sights set on another state run and is hoping to lap the competition

