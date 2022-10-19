This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week
By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jayshawn Conerly is a senior at Bay High School in Panama City.

For Jayshawn, Bay High was always in his blood.

“I just love it. my mom went here so I’m really familiar with the place. the coaches, all the new staff,” Conerly said. “It’s a really good school.”

In the classroom, Jayshawn is an honor roll student and a part of the Advanced International Certificate of Education Program.

But what he enjoys the most is putting on the pads.

“Just football, you know,” Conerly said. “Football is everything.”

Jayshawn plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Tornadoes.

But he loves playing offense so he can find the endzone.

“Touchdown. you make a touchdown, you do the celebration you want,” Conerly said.

Jayshawn is already making plans for after graduation.

“Just go to college, play football,” Conerly said. “That’s my dream. I hope to accomplish that soon.”

But for now, he’s very appreciative of winning the award.

“It’s a lot,” Conerly said. “Grades come first, it’s a lot. All my four years, I have not been nominated. It really feels good to be nominated this time.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Jayshawn Conerly.

