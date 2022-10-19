Thunder Beach is back for the 22nd Annual Autumn Rally
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach is officially back across seven different locations in Panama City Beach.
Jasmine Cain and Colt Ford open the weekend up with a free concert at Frank Brown Park.
The rally’s concert series includes artists like 3 Doors Down, Dierks Bentley, and Shinedown.
The event also has competitions, bike shows, and a vendors village.
For more information on how to get tickets for the event, you can visit the Thunder Beach website.
