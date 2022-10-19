Thunder Beach is back for the 22nd Annual Autumn Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach is officially back across seven different locations in Panama City Beach.

Jasmine Cain and Colt Ford open the weekend up with a free concert at Frank Brown Park.

The rally’s concert series includes artists like 3 Doors Down, Dierks Bentley, and Shinedown.

The event also has competitions, bike shows, and a vendors village.

For more information on how to get tickets for the event, you can visit the Thunder Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.