Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cold mornings are in the forecast this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL. We will see mainly 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Holmes Co and N. Walton County have a frost advisory in effect. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be cool. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week. A Freeze Watch for Thursday morning is in effect for areas along the I-10 corridor. There temps will fall into the low to mid 30s with temps near 40 at the coast. Once we get through Thursday the warm up begins. Expect 70s by Friday w/lows in the 40s. By the weekend highs will approach 80 with lows in the 50s. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.

The tropics are quiet with no areas expected to develop this week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to...
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with sexual battery

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have cool sunshine ahead for today.
Tuesday Forecast
Cooler air is on the way to the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Mild conditions today for NWFL.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 10/16/22
Sunday Evening Forecast