Tyndall Air Force Base speaks at Power Up Energy Expo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 13th Annual Power Up Energy Expo is back in Panama City Beach for the fourth year in a row.

“Obviously after the impacts of Hurricane Michael the goal was to bring the show here to connect vendors that are in the energy space,” Dave Robau, executive director of Gulf Coast Energy Network said.

Officials with the Air Force spoke at the Expo on Wednesday to provide an update on Tyndall Air Force Base.

“We’ve got just over two billion dollars in reconstruction going on right now at Tyndall. We are building back the installation to accommodate the new mission the F35 weapon system that will be arriving sometime next year. We are also building back the installation back to be resilient against future disasters in particular future storms,” Colonel Robert Bartlow Jr., Chief of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division said.

As a part of that storm protection, the base is adopting the Miami-Dade County standards for the exterior of the buildings.

“There a secondary benefit to not only building the buildings stronger against future hurricanes there is a great insulating benefit to those thicker glass panels which reduces the energy demand of the new facilities,” Mike Dwyer, the Deputy Chief for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division said.

Air Force officials attend the expos for more than just providing a rebuild update, events like this one allow them to see new technology that could end up at the base.

“There are just lots of technology that is going to be implemented. Staying on the military topic and allowing to protect that warfighter in the event of an extreme weather event. To still be able to power the installation and provide energy and water for critical infrastructure,” Robau said.

While learning about new technology, Tyndall also showed off their digital twin among other things they are testing out at the base as they continue to rebuild.

