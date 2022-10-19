Wear It Wednesday styled by Versona

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cool weather calls for warm clothes in this week’s Wear It Wednesday.

Versona’s Store Manager Chamagne Perdue and Senior First Assistant Emma McKee styled Sam and Jessica for the fall.

Chamagne and Emma said retro styles are in along with all styles of pants.

During October, Versona is fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each individual store has big goals, and the corporation as a whole is aiming to raise $1 million. You can visit the store to donate, or donate with a purchase.

To see more of the outfits from Versona, or learn more about the fundraiser, watch the videos attached to this article.

