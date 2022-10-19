Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll keep the beautiful sunshine around for today and the next several days for that matter. However, it’s going to be a chilly day!

Temperatures are the coolest outside we’ve seen since last spring. We’re getting going with 30s inland to low 40s on the coast this morning. Reach for the sweaters and hoodies!

You’d be fine dressing for an overall cool day under the sun as well. Temperatures will be slow to warm into the 50s by mid to late morning. Eventually by late afternoon we’ll hit the mid 60s which is about 15 degrees cooler than our seasonal average for this time of year.

The cool and sunny streak continues in the days ahead. But we will notice a bit of a warming trend, especially after we get one more cold start to the day Thursday morning. Tonight’s lows return to the 30s away from the coast which could result in frost.

The National Weather Service(NWS Tallahassee) has issued a Frost Advisory for Thursday morning from 1 to 8am CDT. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Again, that’s mainly for areas away from coastal waters, by about 5 miles or so. Coastal locations will stay out of the frost and see lows closer to the lower 40s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for tomorrow and the rest of the week. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s for highs on Thursday, mid 70s by Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, blue sky and sunshine with chilly temperatures in the morning remaining cool throughout the day in a light northerly breeze. Highs only reach the mid 60s. A Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight for areas away from the coast. Sensitive vegetation needs to be covered. Your 7 Day Forecast has a gradual rebound in our temperatures through the end of the week. But it remains seasonally cool until the weekend.

