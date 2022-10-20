Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers placed over the summer near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

It’s the latest immigration policy flap between Republican border states and the Biden administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with sexual battery
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses

Latest News

Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.
PHOTOS: Vin Scully’s $15 million mansion is up for sale
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
Tyndall Air Force Base speaks at Power Up Energy Expo
Tyndall Air Force Base speaks at Power Up Energy Expo
Tyndall Energy Expo