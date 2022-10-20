Bay County children in need of coats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walking out the door into the cold to go to school without a jacket, is a reality some children are facing in our community. Many children in our area are needing warm coats more than ever.

Zachary Taylor, an attorney at the Manuel and Thompson law firm in Panama City, said they have already gotten in dozens of orders asking for jackets.

“Hundreds and it’s really a big factor with our elementary schools some of our local younger kids for whatever reason don’t have adequate coats for this cold weather,” said Taylor.

Taylor said they’re asking for donations of new jackets and coats of all sizes, but time is of the essence.

“A warm coat for a child can make all the difference,” said Taylor.

A difference that Chris Coan, the principal of Parker Elementary School, is helping to make.

“Today being one of the real first cool days you know we had about eight students today even this morning that really didn’t have the right jacket,” said Coan.

The Ship Room at Parker Elementary School allows children the access to have a warm coat for those chilly days. This lets them start off the day knowing they will be comfortable.

“That warm jacket to say you know what it’s cool outside yes, but I have my warm jacket and that’s my safety net to go to when it’s cooler. It’s just that thing that’s yours,” said Coan.

Principal Coan said through the Ship Room they give around 200 jackets out to students per winter season.

“We are always in need of those jackets or really any clothing item cause those new clothing items just make a difference when kids sometimes need that extra clothing item,” said Coan.

