Falling Into Fun with affordable Halloween costumes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is that time of year. People are grabbing bags of candy and getting ready for their costume parties.

Lisa Gartner from Goodwill joined NewsChannel 7 Today to help share tips for building the best DIY Halloween costume for any budget.

Goodwill offers costumes that are pre-packaged. You can also shop around the store to create your own.

To see more spooky Halloween ideas from Goodwill, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute "scoop"
Congratulations to this week's Golden Apple Award winner, Michelle Baker.
Golden Apple winner Michelle Baker
