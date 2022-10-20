Mosley High School Band gets invited to London

The Mosley High School Band plans to play in the London New Year's Day Parade in 2024.
The Mosley High School Band plans to play in the London New Year's Day Parade in 2024.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say practice makes perfect, and for the Mosley High School Band, their hard work is coming to fruition. The band got invited to play in London’s New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2024.

A founder of of the parade and Winston Churchill’s great grandson traveled all the way to Lynn Haven to extend the invite.

“Mosley High School, Sound of the Southland Marching Band, Florida USA, to travel to star in the 2023, 24′ edition of this exclusive and prestigious world famous event,” Mr. Duncan Sandys, Sir Winston Churchill’s great grandson said. “Congratulations.”

It’s not Mosley’s first time across the pond.

“So we actually didn’t have to submit any recordings or anything like that because they were so pleased with the band and how they performed in 2010 when they went last time,” Douglas Dobos, Mosley High School Band Director said.

Preparing for the trip will be a lot more than just practicing instruments, though. It’s also about fundraising enough money to make the trip possible for every student.

Dobos said around 110 students plan to go on the trip, with each student’s bill costing around $3,500.

“For fundraising, we’ll have some events like a dinner and car shows,” the band director said. “We have crowd sharing events going on.”

LNYDP officials say hundreds of thousands of people frequent the parade. More than 8,000 students from all around the world participate in it.

