New public beach access opens in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy.

The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in Miramar Beach. The facility is fully equipped with parking for both cars and golf carts, bathrooms, showers, bike racks, and both stairs and an accessible ramp leading right to the sugary sand.

“This is our fourth year coming down here and I can tell you since they’ve built this new bathroom facility, it’s been awesome because you don’t have to go all the way back to your condo,” Justin Haigler, a visitor to the area, said. “And it’s so nice. I mean, they did a great job. And it helps our families and all of us when we come down here just to able to relax and spend a little more time on the beach.”

The project started back in 2017 when the county first bought the property, and beachgoers told NewsChannel 7 they believe it was well worth the wait.

“Last year there was construction, it had been torn down, there was caution tape everywhere,” Robin Horton, another visitor, said. “Trying to figure it out and navigate it was a challenge, but now it’s a lot better.”

A majority of beach front property, and beach accesses, in the county are privatized. Walton County Tourism Department Tourism Director Matt Algarin says they have more projects brewing to make the beaches more accessible to the public.

“Right now, we have two more beach accesses that are making their way through the permitting phase and the design phase,” Algarin said.

Officials said this new regional beach access cost $9.15 million in total, with the 2.1-acre property bought for $5.75 million, and $3.4 million invested in the permitting and construction.

While that may sound like a big price tag, Algarin says the money did not come out of locals’ pockets. He says all of the tourism department’s projects are funded by the Tourism Development Tax, commonly known as the “bed tax”.

It is a 5% tax charged to visitors on things like their hotel or rental stay.

Allowing everyone to enjoy our beautiful beaches.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.