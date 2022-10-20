Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Walton County

Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Walton County
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Walton County(walton county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to the scene at Leeward Drive after a resident says they found what they believe to be skeletal fragments while clearing out a lot near a residential street.

The bone fragments are believed to be human and appear to have been in the area for a long period of time.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Technicians also responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
generic crash
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Warrior Beach Retreat hosting event.
Warrior Beach Retreat hosting event
Making awesome costumes that will fit anyone's budget.
Falling Into Fun with affordable Halloween costumes
Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Michelle Baker.
This week’s Golden Apple Award is...