This week’s Golden Apple Award is...

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Michelle Baker is a 3rd-grade grade teacher at Port St. Joe Elementary School.

Mrs. Baker got into teaching to make an impact in the lives of students.

“I wanted to make a difference with the kids and the best way to do that is to get into the classroom,” Mrs. Baker said.

Administrators tell us Mrs. Baker is a team player, who’s willing to go the extra mile.

“She’s always willing to help,” Jessica Brock, Principal at Port St. Joe Elementary, said. She’s willing to help with other students that might be struggling who aren’t even in her classroom. She goes above and beyond for her students.”

Teaching at Port St. Joe Elementary helps Mrs. Baker feel at home.

“We’re a family,” Mrs. Baker said. “It goes all the way from the students to the teachers, to the faculty, the principal, the community, everybody’s just a family.”

Mrs. Baker is happy about the award, but is even more grateful for her students.

“It’s a privilege, but I do believe it should go back to the kids because they’re the ones that do it,” Mrs. Baker said. “I just give what they need and they take it and run with it.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Michelle Baker.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.