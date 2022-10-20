Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies again today. But it’s a chilly start with temperatures out the door largely in the 30s, some inland near freezing. Frost may be an issue for some away from the coast this morning. Especially if you’re an early morning commuter before 8am and your car is parked out in the driveway or street.

Temperatures warm up decently today, but you’ll want to make sure you’re bundled up for the morning drive. We’ll reach the 50s by mid-morning to low 60s by lunch and eventually highs reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure settles into the Southeast today. The calmer winds, clear skies and sunshine it brings will continue to help moderate the latest cool air mass to move down south. Temperatures tomorrow under similar conditions will warm into the low to mid 70s.

Eventually the ridge slides further to the east and the clockwise winds around high pressure will start to move in from the south over the weekend. That will help return our mornings to the more comfortable upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday morning respectively. Afternoon highs will also warm back up to near 80 degrees this weekend and we’ll keep quite a bit of sunshine around.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures in the morning becoming a bit more pleasant in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a gradual warming trend unfolding through the end of the week and weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.