Wednesday Evening Forecast

Expect a frosty start to the day on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a frost advisory tonight for inland areas in Northwest Florida. Anyone north of the bays will have the risk of frost with lows in the mid 30s and clear skies w/light winds. On Thursday skies will remain sunny and the warm up begins... just a bit... with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be N/W at 5 mph. As we head into Friday AM lows will be in the upper 30s inland with mid 40s at the coast. Highs Friday reach the 70s and by Sunday we should be in the 80s. Our next chance of rain is not till Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

In the tropics there are no areas of interest or U.S. threats expected through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

