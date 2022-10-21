American Cornhole Organization comes to Panama City Beach

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting tomorrow, the American Cornhole Organization is hosting two days of competition at the Laketown Wharf Condominium complex in Panama City Beach. This part of the set up in advance of that. That part of a 35 city tour that will bring in 80 professional players, along with locals who wish to go out and sign up and play. Event announcer Michael Walter says getting involved is pretty simple.

” And if you wanted to come out to something like this, typically it’s pre-registration. We so have some space available, in what we call the Hampton Farms Big Blind Draw. And any cornhole player is always looking for a blind draw somewhere. In fact, when people traveled here, they were stopping along the way, playing in tournaments in just random cities, until they got here. So, the Hampton Farms Big Blind Draw would be available to local residents who want to get involved. "

The competition begins tomorrow morning at 9 and runs well into the early evening. More competition starts Saturday at 8 am and runs into the evening hours.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

