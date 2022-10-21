Ballin For A Cure
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arnold marlins Boys Basketball team is Ballin For A Cure.
On October 22nd, the team will meet at Carl Grey Park before starting their walk to bring awareness to breast cancer at 10:00 a.m.
The entire walk will last about two hours and will involve food trucks, a pep rally, and more.
The community is encouraged to get involved in the walk as well as donating for the cause.
