Bay County Writer’s Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite local author? You’re in luck because there’s an opportunity to do just that.

The Bay County Public Library is inviting you to Bay County Writers Fest.

This is the first authors event the library has held since Hurricane Michael.

More than 20 authors will attend the event to meet with visitors and tell them about their books.

“It starts in the morning at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with story time,” Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Northwest Regional Library System, said. “It’s a family story time with our youth services programming room. And then in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., we’re going to have tables of authors through the lobby and the meeting room. So you can stop, chat with each author on the writing process, and also pick up a book.”

Local authors want others to know just how many creative people are in Bay County.

“I mean, I think anytime you can get a chance to meet reader’s in your hometown community, that’s always fun,” Ian J. Malone, author and podcaster, said. “But that’s especially true in a place like Panama City. We have so many great creatives in this town. Whether it’s authors like we’re going to have here on Saturday, whether it’s musicians, painters, artists it’s just a great melting pot for that type of crowd.”

“Not a lot of people are aware we have a lot of great authors, as children authors, nonfiction, fiction authors here,” Kateryna Armental, author and certified life coach, said. “And I’m just excited to see people come and meet authors who live here locally next door.”

The writer’s fest is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Northwest Regional Library System’s website.

