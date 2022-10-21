Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist was hit on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a black Toyota Tundra hit the bicyclist, sending the bicyclist to the hospital. Troopers said the bicyclist is in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the truck appears to be ok. The man appears to have been driving alone in his pickup truck.

Two lanes are blocked in both directions from Lorento Street to Terrell Street. Avoid the area.

