FALL THUNDER BEACH MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sound of roaring motorcycles is something you will be hearing all weekend long.

The fall Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is officially underway.

Among the thousands of people is Crystal Leiser she’s been coming down from Ohio for the past five years.

“Bikers are amazing people they give back to the communities all the time they’re just great people to be around it’s a good place and good time,” said Leiser.

The semi-annual rally brings thousands of bikers from all across the country, hitting the scenic roads, going to the beach, and listening to big-time acts at Frank Brown Park.

“Because it’s growing when we first started coming here it wasn’t very big but it’s growing now,’ said Leiser.

This event is growing in fact. Chase Michael the event organizer says there will be around 70 thousand to 100 thousand people who will come to the fall event.

“With the addition of the concert series in the Spring and now in the fall, I would say that were probably up to somewhere in the 10 to 15 percent range of drawing more focus to come here or folks who may have no come in a few years,” said Michael.

Michael says it’s important for them to work with local businesses.

James Koder, the General Manager of a local restaurant says the spring event brought in a lot of business for them.

“We love supporting the community and everything that bike week brings. It is a good boost to our sales so I mean I don’t know what we would do without it,” said Koder.

Thunder Beach ends on Sunday. Make sure to watch for bikes on the roadways throughout these next couple of days.

