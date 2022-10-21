Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies and plenty of sunshine ahead. Temperatures are still a bit chilly out the door this morning. You’ll want to grab a jacket to start the day.

We’re getting started in the widespread 30s inland to widespread 40s on the coast. Be sure that extra outer layer is shed-able as we’ll warm up pleasantly by the midday. We’ll reach the upper 60s and surpass yesterday’s highs by lunch. Temperatures this afternoon reach the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs by 3pm.

It will still get a bit chilly into the evening. So don’t get rid of the jacket if you do end up shedding it through the afternoon. We’ll quickly fall through the 60s for dinner and 50s for later evening plans.

There will still be a couple chilly mornings over the weekend. Afternoon highs keep warming. They’ll push back up to near 80 degrees this weekend and we’ll keep quite a bit of sunshine around.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures in the morning becoming a bit more pleasant in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a gradual warming trend unfolding through the weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead.

