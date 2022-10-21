High School Football Week 9 highlights and scores

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football Week 9

Port St. Joe at South Walton

Arnold at Lincoln

Bay at FWB

Baker at Freeport

Liberty at Holmes

Vernon at N. Bay Haven

Franklin at Sneads

Chipley at Bozeman

Northview at Marianna

Graceville at Jay

Cottondale at Pataula

Blountstown at Walton

Niceville at Leon

Hilliard at Destin

Milton at Crestview

Washington at Choctaw

Bye: Mosley, Rutherford, Rocky Bayou

