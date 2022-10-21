PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On June 6th of this year, three friends walked out of the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time.

“When they announced the closures we were trying to come up with something to do,” said Robbie Stewart a partner in Mill Boys Electric.

The very next day they walked into a brand new adventure together.

“It was either move or find something else to do to survive,” said Jason Mathes, another partner in Mill Boys Electric.

“We didn’t want to travel, didn’t want to be away from our families, didn’t want to move nowhere,” Stewart added.

All three are electricians.

“It was kind of a joke.. that Jason had a license and I know how to bid the jobs and stuff,” said Stewart. “So the joke kind of became reality.”

That’s when they knew they were wired for something new. So they opened their own company.

“The more we thought about it the more we decided to call it Mill Boys Electric because that’s where we all met,” said Stewart. “That’s where we all started from.”

Stewart had been working at the mill for about 14 months when they pulled the plug on the operation. Mathes had been there a little longer.

“I made it exactly 5 years before they shut it down. To the day,” said Mathes.

The men said while it was a leap of faith, the positives far outweighed any negatives.

“Money gets tight but the benefits is you’re home every night with your family... you don’t have to work nights and weekends and holidays and everything else.”

Mill Boys Electric covers anything residential, commercial, or industrial.

“If it’s got electricity running through it, we’ll look at it,” said Stewart. “Give you a price on fixing it or installing it.”

The guys said some customers are shocked by their work ethic.

“We answer the phone, show up when we say we’re going to show up. We’re down-to-earth, honest people” said Stewart. “We get several jobs from people saying they called two or three contractors before us and nobody would even answer the phone. We work from Walton County all the way to Franklin County... and if the money’s right we’ll go further.”

All the partners are classified as electrical and instrumentation or ENI.

“We’re licensed and insured, all that stuff,” said Stewart. “If you need permits pulled we can pull them for new construction, remodel, meter change-outs.”

At the end of the day, they’re more like brothers than business partners.

“Everybody thinks we talk to one another all the time every day. We may be on the same job but we really don’t speak that much. we just kind of do what we need to do,” said Stewart. “We have worked together so long we know what the other one is going to do.”

They’re good friends, even though they spend so much time together.

“We hunt a little bit together, fish a little bit together, work a little bit together,” said Stewart. When asked if they’re together a little too much? (It) Depends on who you ask,” Stewart laughed.

“This isn’t a yours, mine, or his or whatever. It’s ours,” said Stewart. “So it’s more or less a family thing than anything.”

You can meet the guys in person at a special Trunk or Treat event being sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions. They and other businesses will be at the Bay County Fairgrounds Monday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can always call one of the partners. Robbie Stewart (256) 476-2659 Jason Mathes (850) 227-6384 --which they said was the best number to call. Kurt Rodgers (850) 227-8507.

