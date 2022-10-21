Mill Boys Electric

Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own business.(WJHG/WECP)
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On June 6th of this year, three friends walked out of the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time.

“When they announced the closures we were trying to come up with something to do,” said Robbie Stewart a partner in Mill Boys Electric.

The very next day they walked into a brand new adventure together.

“It was either move or find something else to do to survive,” said Jason Mathes, another partner in Mill Boys Electric.

“We didn’t want to travel, didn’t want to be away from our families, didn’t want to move nowhere,” Stewart added.

All three are electricians.

“It was kind of a joke.. that Jason had a license and I know how to bid the jobs and stuff,” said Stewart. “So the joke kind of became reality.”

That’s when they knew they were wired for something new. So they opened their own company.

“The more we thought about it the more we decided to call it Mill Boys Electric because that’s where we all met,” said Stewart. “That’s where we all started from.”

Stewart had been working at the mill for about 14 months when they pulled the plug on the operation. Mathes had been there a little longer.

“I made it exactly 5 years before they shut it down. To the day,” said Mathes.

The men said while it was a leap of faith, the positives far outweighed any negatives.

“Money gets tight but the benefits is you’re home every night with your family... you don’t have to work nights and weekends and holidays and everything else.”

Mill Boys Electric covers anything residential, commercial, or industrial.

“If it’s got electricity running through it, we’ll look at it,” said Stewart. “Give you a price on fixing it or installing it.”

The guys said some customers are shocked by their work ethic.

“We answer the phone, show up when we say we’re going to show up. We’re down-to-earth, honest people” said Stewart. “We get several jobs from people saying they called two or three contractors before us and nobody would even answer the phone. We work from Walton County all the way to Franklin County... and if the money’s right we’ll go further.”

All the partners are classified as electrical and instrumentation or ENI.

“We’re licensed and insured, all that stuff,” said Stewart. “If you need permits pulled we can pull them for new construction, remodel, meter change-outs.”

At the end of the day, they’re more like brothers than business partners.

“Everybody thinks we talk to one another all the time every day. We may be on the same job but we really don’t speak that much. we just kind of do what we need to do,” said Stewart. “We have worked together so long we know what the other one is going to do.”

They’re good friends, even though they spend so much time together.

“We hunt a little bit together, fish a little bit together, work a little bit together,” said Stewart. When asked if they’re together a little too much? (It) Depends on who you ask,” Stewart laughed.

“This isn’t a yours, mine, or his or whatever. It’s ours,” said Stewart. “So it’s more or less a family thing than anything.”

You can meet the guys in person at a special Trunk or Treat event being sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions. They and other businesses will be at the Bay County Fairgrounds Monday, October 31st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can always call one of the partners. Robbie Stewart (256) 476-2659 Jason Mathes (850) 227-6384 --which they said was the best number to call. Kurt Rodgers (850) 227-8507.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
generic crash
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking...
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests

Latest News

Viking Cruise Ship
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
Generic photo of Panama City Port Authority
Port Panama City has record year
U.S. Army Recruiting Command says they are facing challenges nationwide.
U.S. Army Recruiting Command says they are facing challenges nationwide
Warmer & more humid weather is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast