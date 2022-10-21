North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex this weekend will give fans the chance to see some All-American, All-Harley motorcycle drag racing! This the perfect event with Thunder Beach going on! The cycles, like the ones you see in the attached video, will bring thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin speed to the Motorplex Friday and Saturday as part of the Coca-Cola Southeastern Thunder Nationals. These are some of the fastest bikes on the planet. The track opens Friday at 10 am, test and tune from 6 to 10 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8. For more info call 850-209-4346.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric
Bicyclist and truck crash
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
generic crash
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash

Latest News

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week 9 highlights and scores
American Cornhole Organization
American Cornhole Organization comes to Panama City Beach
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High School Volleyball District Championship Highlights and Scores
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Gulf Coast volleyball highlights and final