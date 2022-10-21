Rutherford High School offers support to seniors

Rutherford High School(WJHG/WECP)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is on a mission to help seniors be set for success. They’ve provided all high schools with a graduation coach to help seniors who are in danger of not graduating.

Ashley Myatt is the graduation coach at Rutherford High School in Panama City. She meets with struggling scholars daily to discuss the obstacles causing them to get behind.

“From homelessness to lack of resources, access to technology, the loss of a parent, the lack of food in the home, transportation to school,” said Myatt.

Then, she comes up with a plan to get them back on track.

“I will do morning wakeup calls to make sure that they are here on time. I show up to their jobs. I meet with students one to one every day to make sure that they have a trusting adult on campus,” she said. “I try to develop good relationships with the students, so they know they can come to me at any time.”

Ja’leya Washington is a senior at Rutherford High School and has been working with Ms. Myatt for two years. She says senior year is tough, but the support from her graduation coach is very encouraging and crucial during such an important time in her life.

“Having a graduation coach is like having an extra hand and having an extra hand is like somebody taking pressure off one of the shoulders and taking it and replacing it with good and putting it back on your shoulders,” Washington said.

