Songwriters perform on the Gulf Coast

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Country music stars, from Earl Bud Lee to Brett Jones and more, are coming together for the 2022 Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival.

The festival is back in Gulf County for its 13th year.

From just 10 songwriters 14 years ago, to more than 30 now, this event has something for everyone.

“About every genre of country music, gospel, a little bit of blues,” Lynn Marshall, Board of Directors for Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival, said. “All these songwriters come here to tell the story of why and how they wrote the music. There’s not one venue that doesn’t have incredible songwriters.”

From Port St. Joe to Cape San Blas, the Festival offers nine different venues for guests to go to.

For tickets, you can visit the Port Inn in Port St. Joe.

