Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way to the panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another chilly night tonight, but not as cold as it has been the past 2 mornings. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s inland with mid to upper 40s at the coast under clear skies. On Friday skies will be sunny and it will be warmer. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. The weekend ahead continues to get warmer with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s/50s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Our next chance of rain is not until the middle part of next week.

The tropics are quiet for now with nothing expected to develop through the early part of next week. The next named storm will be named Lisa.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

