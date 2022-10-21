Today’s Tunes with Thomas Hendon

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Thomas Hendon.

Thomas is a singer-songwriter out of the Blountstown area.

He played two original songs on NewsChannel 7 Today; “Troubled Man” and “Many Miles.”

You can hear more from Thomas on his website here.

You can watch the videos attached to this article to listen to his two original songs.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
generic crash
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Hathaway Bridge
Ballin For A Cure
Ballin' for a cure
Ballin' for a cure
Bay County Public Library
Bay County Writer’s Fest
Today's Tunes 'Many Miles'
Today's Tunes 'Many Miles'