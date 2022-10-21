U.S. Army Recruiting Command says they are facing challenges nationwide.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The United States military saw a huge recruitment peak during World War II. Fast forward a few decades and it is just the opposite. Today, numbers are dropping.

According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command website, in the 2020 fiscal year, regular army recruitment goals were set at 61,200 but in 2021 that goal drops to 57,500.

However, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command reports that Florida consistently ranks as a top state when it comes to recruiting.

So far locals are still signing up to join the army.

“I would say that we have remained very consistent. All we can do is keep offering the best benefits that we can and of course just spreading the word out there for our community to take advantage of what we offer,” Sgt. Nicole Mattoon, Station Commander, Panama City recruitment station, said.

Army officials said there are several benefits to signing up including getting your education paid for.

“To be able to not only serve your country but get to go and get your education paid for. Right now I am a great advocate for that because I finished my degree while being in the military,” Sgt. Mattoon said.

Those offers also include receiving up to $50,000 total in combined enlistment incentives. But first applicants have to qualify to meet the army’s standards which have been adjusted to meet current needs.

“You have to be a U.S citizen but right now we are taking permanent residents with accelerated naturalization, as a benefit,” Sgt. Mattoon said.

But finding qualified recruits in today’s age has its challenges.

The Army recruiting website said 71% of youth do not qualify due to reasons like obesity, drug use, and physical and mental health problems. The Army also reports that only 1% of the population currently serves, and the veteran population is also declining.

So if you think joining the military is for you, Sgt. Mattoon said to take advantage while you can if it is the best option for you.

“I would certainly say I took advantage of it now I look back and I have a great family. I have a daughter that looks up to me and sees what I have been doing for the past 12 years,” Sgt. Mattoon said.

If you are interested in learning more information about the army, the Army Recruiting Panama City is located at 340 W 23rd St. in Panama City.

