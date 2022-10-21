Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said Viking Cruises doesn’t plan to drop its anchor in the Panhandle.

King said the cruise line was looking to test one of its ships out for a “return to cruise operation” during the pandemic. Viking Cruises was reportedly going to call on a number of Gulf Coast cities to participate in it.

Panama City was going to be a “port of call” where one of its ships would anchor in the bay for a short period of time before moving on to its next stop.

However, this isn’t the case anymore.

“As we know cruising is reopened, and the world is moving to more normal operations and vacations,” King said. “Cruising too has returned to more of its normal status out of the major cruise ports out of South Florida.”

King said you never know what the future holds, though.

