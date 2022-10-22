City Manager of Panama City provides more information following former city employee arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week a former long-time employee of the City of Panama City was arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000.

Michael Johnson was charged with grand theft and accused of cutting himself checks from a charity over the last 10 years.

But how did this happen?

“I don’t know. I don’t have that answer at this point. I think that the investigation will clearly reveal what was transpiring through his efforts. But it appears to have been a very sophisticated methodology that he was using with regard to the nonprofit funds that he had access to,” Mark McQueen, Panama City, City Manager said.

Johnson served in his role as Director of Community Development for 18 years according to McQueen. He resigned on October 3rd.

But Johnson also served as the director for a non-profit organization called Friends of After School Assistance Program (ASAP) Inc.

McQueen said Friends of After School Assistance Program (ASAP) Inc. is a board that supports the city-funded ASAP program. But he wants to clarify it was a separate non-profit organization, without direct oversight by the city.

He said, to his knowledge, no one noticed anything wrong, until last week.

“It came to our attention through our ASAP director when she was requesting funds for snacks for the kids. She came into the office last week and asked for the funds for a check to be able to go buy snacks. That is when our staff went into Michael Johnson’s office to find the checkbook and they found bank statements on bank accounts they did not realize existed. Or a checking account that existed. It was not inside the city. It was a separate bank account that was operated by a nonprofit organization called Friends of After School Assistance Program (ASAP) Inc. So they looked for the funds or looked through the checkbooks they found that and they saw some discrepancies in there they immediately reported those which we turned over to the police and notified the bank as well,” McQueen said.

Programs that assist children are vital to our area especially programs like ASAP. The program says on its website that its mission is to provide educational and quality-of-life opportunities for children.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Bay County Student Advocacy Center Founder and Director who tells us he is in disbelief that someone would allegedly take money from a non-profit organization that helps fund the ASAP program.

“It is very shocking I am in disbelief, and we will just have to see how it plays out,” Gregory Dossie, Bay County Student Advocacy Center Founder and Director, said

Disbelief is what many are feeling after this week’s announcement that Johnson allegedly wrote checks to himself that law enforcement says date back to 2012.

One question still remains, how did this happen? That question will stay unanswered for now as the investigation is ongoing.

Law Enforcement officials said the investigation will take time before we get all of the answers.

