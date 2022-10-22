Vote to help PCPD get a K9 Grant.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department and its K9 Unit need your help.

Starting on Monday you will be able to vote for the department to help them get a grant from Aftermath K9.

They said the money could go towards several things like getting the K9′s the gear they need.

Voting starts on October 24 and will end on November 5th, to vote click here.

