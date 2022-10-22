Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nearly perfect and typical October weekend here in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low 40s inland and near 50 at the coast Saturday morning. Skies will be sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will be a bit warmer Sunday morning in the mid 40s inland with mid 50s at the coast. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Right now the forecast gets warmer and more humid until a cold front brings a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The tropics are mostly quiet. An area of interest has formed and has a 20% chance to develop as it move west over the Atlantic. It poses no threat to the Gulf.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

