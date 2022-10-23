Bozeman Bucks Are 1A District 4 Champs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high school district tournaments just wrapped up this past week and we had several dominant tournament champs. One of them being the Bozeman Bucks

The Bucks finished the season 21-2 and undefeated in district play, they are also currently on a 19 game winning streak.

The Bucks won their district back in 2020 but lost in the semifinals of the tournament last year to Chipley so a little redemption this season for Coach Fields and his girls.

We caught up with Coach Fields earlier this season when his squad was 14-2 and figured out what the special magic was that they found this year.

“I didn’t really know what I had at the beginning of the season, I knew we had some girls that could play but everything kind of came together at the right time. Senior leadership helps, I’m senior heavy. And the work ethics, they just want to win, want to win, want to win. We practiced Saturday at 6 am one day and every single one of them was here, fired up and ready to go. When you have something like that it’s fun, it makes coaching fun, when they want to be there more than you do, so it’s been a great start.”

And it was even a better finish for the Bucks, at least to the regular season and district tournament they now shift their focus to the state tournament where they were bounced out in the first round last year, those games will start next Friday.

