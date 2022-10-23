Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally

Memorial Bike Ride for Fallen Officer
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight.

Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.

Bikers from across the country lined up in the parking lot of the Just Jump Trampoline Park on Hutchinson Boulevard in Panama City Beach.

Sergeant Kight’s wife Christina Kight-McVay waved at riders as they drove by on-by-one.

She says the respect given to her husband brings her joy.

“It is wonderful that he is remembered after all these years,” she said. “...he was a good friend, good father, great family man.”

Christina and Kevin’s son, Brandon, has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. He joined the Panama City Beach Police Department as a patrol officer in 2020.

There will be another bike ride for the fallen hero in Spring of 2023.

