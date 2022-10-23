Franklin County officials searching for missing woman

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and the St. George Island Park personnel report they are currently searching for a missing person, Staci Peterson.

Officials said it is suspected that Peterson may have been in the water. The sheriff’s office reports that they are searching from the air and on the beach.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. If anyone has seen her or has any information please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

