High School State Tournament Brackets Released
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.
Match-Ups
Class 6A - 10/26, 7pm
#8 Niceville at #1 New Smyrna Beach
#6 Gainesville at #3 Mosley
Class 1A - 10/28, 7pm
#4 Central at #1 Baker
#2 Jay at #3 Chipley
#4 Bozeman at #1 Liberty
#3 Sneads at #2 Blountstown
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.