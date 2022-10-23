High School State Tournament Brackets Released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.

Match-Ups

Class 6A - 10/26, 7pm

#8 Niceville at #1 New Smyrna Beach

#6 Gainesville at #3 Mosley

Class 1A - 10/28, 7pm

#4 Central at #1 Baker

#2 Jay at #3 Chipley

#4 Bozeman at #1 Liberty

#3 Sneads at #2 Blountstown

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.