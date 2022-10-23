High School State Tournament Brackets Released

JJ and Adam Bleday work towards return to pro ball.
By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.

Match-Ups

Class 6A - 10/26, 7pm

#8 Niceville at #1 New Smyrna Beach

#6 Gainesville at #3 Mosley

Class 1A - 10/28, 7pm

#4 Central at #1 Baker

#2 Jay at #3 Chipley

#4 Bozeman at #1 Liberty

#3 Sneads at #2 Blountstown

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viking Cruise Ship
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
City Manager of Panama City provides more information following former city employee arrest
Bicyclist and truck crash
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric

Latest News

Bozeman Bucks
Bozeman Bucks Are 1A District 4 Champs
Liberty comes up one run short in state semifinal
Liberty Bulldogs are 1A District 3 Champs
Gulf Coast Just Keeps Winning
Gulf Coast Just Keeps Winning
North Florida Motorplex
North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!