Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Seagrove Beach. at N. Andalusia Avenue, early Sunday Morning.

Officials said the call came in around 3:17 a.m. saying that the residence and the carriage house were on fire. SWFD reports they arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.

Firefighters reported flames and falling embers were also extending into the surrounding woods around the home.

Firefighters began to work to ensure that the spot fires igniting in the area were extinguished to protect nerby homes.

Crews continued to work until 5:45 a.m when the fire was extinguished.

SWFD said that 30 of their personnel responded to the scene, which includes resources from all five of the district’s stations.

At the time of the fire, officials report that all of the occupants of the home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The SWFD Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said they found the area of origin to be on the home’s back porch. Investigators determined the main residence is a complete loss, and the carriage house was heavily damaged.

No other residences were affected.

