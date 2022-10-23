Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire

Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire.
Home deemed a total loss after overnight fire.(South Walton Fire District)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Seagrove Beach. at N. Andalusia Avenue, early Sunday Morning.

Officials said the call came in around 3:17 a.m. saying that the residence and the carriage house were on fire. SWFD reports they arrived on the scene at 3:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire and smoke showing.

Firefighters reported flames and falling embers were also extending into the surrounding woods around the home.

Firefighters began to work to ensure that the spot fires igniting in the area were extinguished to protect nerby homes.

Crews continued to work until 5:45 a.m when the fire was extinguished.

SWFD said that 30 of their personnel responded to the scene, which includes resources from all five of the district’s stations.

At the time of the fire, officials report that all of the occupants of the home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The SWFD Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said they found the area of origin to be on the home’s back porch. Investigators determined the main residence is a complete loss, and the carriage house was heavily damaged.

No other residences were affected.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viking Cruise Ship
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
Former Panama City employee arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
City Manager of Panama City provides more information following former city employee arrest
Bicyclist and truck crash
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with pickup truck
Three friends who lost their jobs when the Panama City Paper Mill closed have opened their own...
Mill Boys Electric

Latest News

Franklin County officials searching for missing woman.
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman
Bozeman Bucks Are 1A District 4 Champs
Bozeman Bucks Are 1A District 4 Champs
Memorial Bike Ride
Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally
Weekend Forecast 10/22/22
Weekend Forecast